LCSO JUNE

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JUNE. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1090 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 188 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 133 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JUNE, IN ADDITION TO 292 CIVIL PROCESSES, 28 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 32 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 10 VANDALISMS, 38 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 26 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 14 CRASHES.

