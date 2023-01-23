INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARE LOOKING INTO THE DISCOVERY OF TWO BODIES THAT WERE FOUND OVER THE WEEKEND. THE BODIES WERE LOCATED AT A RESIDENCE ON WATERLOO ROAD ON FRIDAY EVENING AND DEPUTIES ALONG EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS RESPONDED SHORTLY BEFORE 8 PM. BOTH BODIES HAVE BEEN SENT FOR AUTOPSIES AT THE TENNESSEE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN NASHVILLE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE EVIDENCE AT THE SCENE SUGGESTS THAT THESE COULD BE POSSIBLY DRUG RELATED.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday
