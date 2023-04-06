THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR MARCH. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1067 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 195 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 156 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN MARCH, IN ADDITION TO 445 CIVIL PROCESSES, 31 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 21 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 18 VANDALISMS, 29 BURGLAR ALARMS AND 29 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 25 CRASHES.
