THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR OCTOBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1089 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 189 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 169 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN OCTOBER, IN ADDITION TO 152 CIVIL PROCESSES, 23 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 36 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 8 VANDALISMS, 37 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 19 CRASHES.

