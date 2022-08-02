THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JULY. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1071 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 215 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 164 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JULY, IN ADDITION TO 160 CIVIL PROCESSES, 23 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 31 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 10 VANDALISMS, 26 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 18 CRASHES.
Latest News
- LCSAPC Receives First Donation for Grace House Project
- Lawrence County School System Reminder for 7th Grade Student Parents
- THP Safety Checkpoints
- Annual Crossroads of Dixie Antique Tractor and Engine Show
- The Giving Pumps
- City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Bids
- Jerry Mitchell Taylor
- City of Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Announces Co-Ed Softball League
Currently in Lawrenceburg
87°
Sunny
88° / 69°
6 PM
87°
7 PM
85°
8 PM
83°
9 PM
80°
10 PM
78°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
- Body Identified in Lawrence County - Charges Pending
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
- THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers Online at LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV
- Two Arrested in Florence for Theft of ATV and Trailer
- Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence
- Giles County Law Enforcement Warn of Hazing
- Grain Bin Rescue in Lincoln County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.