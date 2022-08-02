July Stats LCSO

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JULY. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1071 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 215 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 164 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JULY, IN ADDITION TO 160 CIVIL PROCESSES, 23 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 31 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 10 VANDALISMS, 26 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 18 CRASHES.

