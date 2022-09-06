August Stats

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR AUGUST. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1031 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 196 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 141 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN AUGUST, IN ADDITION TO 225 CIVIL PROCESSES, 20 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 38 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 6 VANDALISMS, 37 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 21 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 18 CRASHES.

Recommended for you