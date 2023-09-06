THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR AUGUST. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1230 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 210 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 232 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN AUGUST, IN ADDITION TO 345 CIVIL PROCESSES, 18 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 41 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 10 VANDALISMS, 39 BURGLAR ALARMS AND 16 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 33 CRASHES.
Latest News
- Auditions for Lawrenceburg Community Theatre Production
- Marshall County Mobile Household Hazardous Waste Collection Service - Saturday
- Giles County Meetings
- Lawrence County Commision's Resolution Committee to Meet
- City of Loretto Public Meeting
- 9th Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia
- Friends of Lawrence County Public Library to Meet Friday
- Barricaded Subject Surrenders to Law Enforcement Saturday in Lawrenceburg
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Partly Cloudy
82° / 69°
9 PM
68°
10 PM
67°
11 PM
66°
12 AM
64°
1 AM
63°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
- Barricaded Subject Surrenders to Law Enforcement Saturday in Lawrenceburg
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Seizure
- Male Subject Evades from Law Enforcement - Taken into Custody
- Vandalism at the Wishy Washy
- New Information Regarding Hit and Run
- Dr. Benefield Critically Injured In Traffic Accident
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.