LCSO

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR AUGUST. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1230 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 210 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 232 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN AUGUST, IN ADDITION TO 345 CIVIL PROCESSES, 18 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 41 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 10 VANDALISMS, 39 BURGLAR ALARMS AND 16 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 33 CRASHES.

