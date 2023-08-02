LCSO

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JULY. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1067 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 173 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 253 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JULY, IN ADDITION TO 171 CIVIL PROCESSES, 25 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 22 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 12 VANDALISMS, 22 BURGLAR ALARMS AND 10 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 17 CRASHES.

