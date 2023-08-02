THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JULY. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1067 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 173 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 253 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JULY, IN ADDITION TO 171 CIVIL PROCESSES, 25 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 22 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 12 VANDALISMS, 22 BURGLAR ALARMS AND 10 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 17 CRASHES.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to portions of Middle Tennessee this morning. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible. This rainfall falling so soon after today's heavy rain may result in flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
