STATS DECEMBER

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR DECEMBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 972 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 154 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 154 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN DECEMBER, IN ADDITION TO 186 CIVIL PROCESSES, 22 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 33 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 8 VANDALISMS, 34 BURGLAR ALARMS AND 23 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 20 CRASHES.

