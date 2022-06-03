LCSO May Stats

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR MAY. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 950 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 358 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 152 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN MAY, IN ADDITION TO 357 CIVIL PROCESSES, 16 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 28 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 10 VANDALISMS, 35 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 15 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 16 CRASHES.

Recommended for you