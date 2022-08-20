THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBIC’S HELP IN LOCATING AND IDENTIFYING A PERSON OF INTEREST IN CONNECTION WITH A ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON FRIDAY. THE PERSON LEFT IN A SMALL RED OR MAROON 4 DOOR SEDAN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 931-762-3626 OR OUR DISPATCH CENTER AT 931-762-0450.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Needs Public's Help Identifying and Locating a Person of Interest
Latest News
- Columbia State Community College Reconnect Sessions Scheduled
- Sacred Heart's 89th Annual Labor Day Festival Scheduled for September
- Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Quarterly Meeting Scheduled
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Needs Public's Help Identifying and Locating a Person of Interest
- Lawrence County Honors Retiring Elected Officials
- Harold Smithson McAnally
- James S. "Jimmy" Thomas III
- Clay Doggett Named Legislative Champion of the Year by the TSA
Currently in Lawrenceburg
82°
Mostly Cloudy
82° / 71°
1 PM
82°
2 PM
82°
3 PM
82°
4 PM
81°
5 PM
82°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrest in Muscle Shoals
- Incident at North American Lighting
- Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
- Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks
- Lake House Fire Under Investigation
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- Muscle Shoals Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Negligent Homicide
- City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
- Shelbyville Man Indicted on Murder Charges
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.