Lawrence County Sheriff

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBIC’S HELP IN LOCATING AND IDENTIFYING A PERSON OF INTEREST IN CONNECTION WITH A ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON FRIDAY. THE PERSON LEFT IN A SMALL RED OR MAROON 4 DOOR SEDAN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 931-762-3626 OR OUR DISPATCH CENTER AT 931-762-0450.

