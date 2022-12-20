NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 50-YEAR-OLD, JOHN PAUL WHITEHEAD, WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SKYLINE MADISON IN NASHVILLE ON SEPTEMBER 30TH. WHITEHEAD IS 5 FOOT 9 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 160 POUNDS. HE HAS HAZEL EYES AND BROWN HAIR. HE COULD BE IN THE LAWRENCEBURG AREA. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF JOHN PAUL WHITEHEAD IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

Recommended for you