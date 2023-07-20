THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN CAMPER. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY RESPONDED TO A PROPERTY ON TENNESSEE STREET ON SUNDAY IN REFERENCE TO A GULF STREAM CAMPER THAT HAD BEEN TAKEN FROM THEIR PROPERTY. THE THEFT OCCURRED SOMETIME BETWEEN 2:30 PM ON SATURDAY AND 1 PM ON SUNDAY. THE CAMPER IS A 2013 2 AXLE 36-FOOT-LONG GULF STREAM. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Camper
