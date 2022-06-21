NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN MOTORCYCLE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A 2022 SUSUKI GSX GRAY IN COLORE WITH TAG K426600. THE BIKE WAS TAKEN FROM A HOME ON HOLLOWAY STREET IN SUMMERTOWN. ANYONE WITH INFOMRMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

