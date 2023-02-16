THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLILCANTS FOR THE POSITION OF CHILD SUPPORT OFFER. CANDIDATES CAN PRINT AN APPLICATION AT LAWRENCE COUNTY TN DOT GOV AND EMAIL TO S TAYLOR AT LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF DOT COM OR TURN IT IN AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOCATED AT 240WEST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicant for Child Support Officer
