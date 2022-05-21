Lawrence County Sheriff

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THOSE WANTING A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT. THE OFFICE IS HIRING BOTH CERTIFIED AND NON-CERTIFIED OFFICERS. NON-CERTIFIED OFFICERS. SIGN ON BONUSES ARE AVAILABLE AFTER 90 DAYS AND AFTER SIX MONTHS. CANDIDATES CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOCATED AT 240 WEST GAINES STEET IN LAWRENCEBURG.

