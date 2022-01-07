LCSO

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED CANDIATES FOR PATROL DEPUTIES AND CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS. COMMISSIONED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS OR HONORABLY DISCHARGED VETERANS WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING STATUS. CANDIDATES CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFFS’ OFFICE LOCATED AT 240 WEST GAINES LAWRENCEBURG TN 38464.

