THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF CORRECTION OFFICERS AND PATROL DEPUTIES. COMMISSIONED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS OR HONORABLY DISCHARGED VETERANS WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING STATUS. CANDIDATES CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOCATED AT 240 WEST GAINES STEET IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicants
