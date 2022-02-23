tractor

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A JOHN DEERE TRACTOR THAT WAS STOLEN OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE TRACTOR WAS LAST SEEN ON SATURDAY IN A BARN ON NORTH BRACE ROAD IN THE SUMMERTOWN AREA. THE TRACTOR IS DESCRIBED AS A 2007 JOHN DEER 6420 WITH A BUCKET, HAY SPEAR ATTACHED AND A ROUND HAY ATTACHMENT ON THE BACK. ESTIMATED LOSS $60,000 DOLLARS. IT APPEARS THE TRACTOR LEFT THE PROPERTY HEADING NORTH ON NORTH BRACE ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. A 1,500 DOLLAR REWARD IS BEING OFFERED BY THE OWNERS TO ANYONE WHO HAS INFORMATION THAT LEADS TO THE RETURN OF THE TRACTOR.

