THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE THAT OCCURRED ON JULY 19TH. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE VEHICLE IS A 1989 CHEVROLET GMT400 MIDNIGHT BLUE IN COLOR. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
