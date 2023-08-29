THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFIYING THE SUSPECTS WHO BROKE INTO MOORE’S COUNTRY STORE AND DELI IN FIVE POINTS OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO THE BUSINESS ON MOCKERSON ROAD AOURND 10 AM ON SUNDAY. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES FOUND DAMAGE TO THE FRONT DOOR AND CLEARED THE BUIDLING. SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOW THAT THREE SUBJECTS HIT THE DOOR MULTIPLE TIMES UNTIL THE GLASS BROKE. THE SUSPECTS TOOK A SIXPACK OF JACK DANIESL PEACH ALCOHOL, SIXXPACK OF MIKES HARD LEMONADE, A 24 OUNCE TWISTED TEA, TWELVE PACK OF MILLER LITE, TWELVE PACK OF COORS LITE, A PACK OF MARLBORO RED 100S AND A PACK OF MARLBORO BLACK 100S. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
