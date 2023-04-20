NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP WITH IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS WANTED FOR QUESTIONING PERTAINING TO THE THEFT OF A DEBIT CARD, WHERE THE DEBIT CARD WAS USED TO WITHDRAW MONEY FROM AN ATM AND SEND VIA WESTERN UNION ON APRIL 1ST. THE SUSPECTS ARE BELIEVED TO BE IN A RED KIA SOUL WITH A TEMPORARY TAG AND A SILVER STICKER BELOW THE SOUL BADGE ON THE DRIVER SIDE REAR OF THE VEHICLE. A PICTURE CAN BE VIEWED ON THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFFICE FACEBOOK PAGE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 931-762-1608.

Recommended for you