THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR FEBRUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 839 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 163 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 121 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN FEBRUARY, IN ADDITION TO 202 CIVIL PROCESSES, 29 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 23 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 6 VANDALISMS, 33 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 24 THEFTS. THE SWAT TEAM WAS DEPLOYED ONCE AND THERE WAS ONE TAZER DEPLOYMENT. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 24 CRASHES.
featured
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Stats for February
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Phillip Ray Bedingfield
- Extension Month in Lawrence County
- Jane Gray Mackey
- Ophelia Nipper Lovelace
- West Point Community Club Breakfast - 3/12
- Colbert County Resident Arrested in Florence on Trafficking Stolen Identities
- Lewis County Drug Arrest
- Updated Information Surrounding Death of 3-Year-Old Elkton Minor
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could become difficult in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
34°
66° / 34°
9 PM
33°
10 PM
30°
11 PM
29°
12 AM
29°
1 AM
29°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- School Related Incidents in Maury County
- "Self Inflicted" Likely Cause After Body Found At Crockett Park
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Warns of Scammer
- Death Investigation Underway in Giles County
- LPD Responds to Property Damage Report
- Shannon E. Tidwell
- Updated Cases of Covid in Alabama
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.