lcso stats feb

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR FEBRUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 839 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 163 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 121 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN FEBRUARY, IN ADDITION TO 202 CIVIL PROCESSES, 29 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 23 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 6 VANDALISMS, 33 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 24 THEFTS. THE SWAT TEAM WAS DEPLOYED ONCE AND THERE WAS ONE TAZER DEPLOYMENT. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 24 CRASHES.

Recommended for you