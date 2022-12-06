NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR NOVEMBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 950 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 173 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 159 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN NOVEMBER, IN ADDITION TO 293 CIVIL PROCESSES, 21 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 28 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 8 VANDALISMS, 24 BURGLAR ALARMS AND 12 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 10 CRASHES.

