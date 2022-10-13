NEWS

IT IS TIME FOR EVERYONE TO CLEAN THEIR MEDICINE CABINETS OUT AND SAFELY AND SECURELY DISPOSE OF MEDICATIONS THAT ARE EXPIRED OR NO LONGER NEEDED DURING NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY.  TAKE BACK DAY IS THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M. AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION WILL BE AT WLX COLLECTING MEDICATIONS.  FREE PRESCRIPTION LOCKBOXES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SITE.

Recommended for you