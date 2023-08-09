LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALTION WILL HOST AN OVERDOSE AWARENESS AND RESPONSE NIGHT AUGUST 21ST AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG. COME AND HEAR FROM THE EXPERTS AT LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS AND TENNESSEE REGIONAL OVERDOSE PREVENTION. REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED AT 5:30 PROGRAM BEGINS AT 6. TO RSVP CALL 931-766-4175.
Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Overdose Awareness and Response Night
