THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON THURSDAY JUNE 1ST WITH DINNER BEING SERVE AT 5:30 AND PROGRAM AT 6. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT COLEMAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH AND WILL DISUSS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS. TO RSVP CALL 931-766-4175 RO EMAL LCSACOALTION AT GMAIL.COM.
Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Scheduled to Meet
