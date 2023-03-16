LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PROVENTION COALITION WILL HOST GUEST SPEAKER JAMES HENNING, A RETIRED COMMANDER OF THE DENVER POLICE DEPT. AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH MARCH 23RD AT 5:30 PM. HE WILL BE SPEAKING ON “10 YEARS LATER LESSONS LEARNED IN COLORADO AFTER MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION. ALL CITIZENS ARE WELCOME AND RESOURCE BOOTHS WILL BE AVAILABLE.
Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Town Hall Meeting
Latest News
- PES Energize to Cancel Cable TV Service
- Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Town Hall Meeting
- Faith Church Boundless Youth Conference - 4/22
- Final Deer Harvest Numbers
- NYX to Expand in Perry County
- Firs Stats for Lawrenceburg Fire Department for February
- Lawrence County Man Faces Evading Arrest Charges
- Loretto Man Arrested for Shooting Incident in Alabama
Currently in Lawrenceburg
58°
Cloudy
66° / 36°
11 PM
57°
12 AM
57°
1 AM
56°
2 AM
56°
3 AM
55°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP to hold checkpoints in Maury and Marshall counties
- Lewisburg Police Department Addresses Rumors
- Kevin Wayne Gobble
- Carolyn Sue Dorning
- Loretto Man Arrested for Shooting Incident in Alabama
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft of Utility Trailer
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Man Faces Evading Arrest Charges
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Kimberly Annette Sisson
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.