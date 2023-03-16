NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PROVENTION COALITION WILL HOST GUEST SPEAKER JAMES HENNING, A RETIRED COMMANDER OF THE DENVER POLICE DEPT. AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH MARCH 23RD AT 5:30 PM.  HE WILL BE SPEAKING ON “10 YEARS LATER LESSONS LEARNED IN COLORADO AFTER MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION.  ALL CITIZENS ARE WELCOME AND RESOURCE BOOTHS WILL BE AVAILABLE. 

