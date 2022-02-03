LCSS SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

WITH AN EXPECTED SIGNIFICANT RAIN EVENT THIS MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON, AND WEATHER MODELS SUGGESTING LAWRENCE COUNTY MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME, WHICH MAY CREATE TRAVEL ISSUES DURING DISMISSAL AND STUDENT TRANSPORTATION ROUTES, LCSS WILL DISMISS AT 11:45 A.M. TODAY, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022. 11 AND 12 MONTH EMPLOYEES WILL BE DISMISSED AT 1:30. AFTERNOON ACTIVITIES ARE AT PRINCIPAL’S DISCRETION. 

Recommended for you