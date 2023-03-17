NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY TRUSTEES’ OFFICE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND RESIDENTS THAT ANY 2021 COUNTY PROPERTY, PERSONAL PROPERTY, OR PUBLIC UTILITY TAX LEFT UNPAID WILL BE TURNED OVER TO CHANCERY COURT IF NOT PAID BY THE END OF MARCH. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR COUNTY TAX, PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TRUSTEE'S OFFICE AT 931-766-4181.

