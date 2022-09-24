LAWRENCE COUNTY'S VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY WHILE STAFF MEMBERS ATTEND TRAINING SESSIONS IN ORDER TO SERVE VETERANS WITH THE MOST UP-TO-DATE KNOWLEDGE.
Lawrence County Veterans Office Will Be Closed This Week
