Fatal Crash

A LAWRENCE COUNTY WOMAN DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A SINGLE VEHICLE TRAFFIC CRASH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON RAILROAD BED PIKE IN SUMMERTOWN JUST AFTER 4 PM. INTITIAL REPORTS FROM THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INDICATE THE VEHICLE WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON RAILROAD BED PIKE WHEN THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS ASHLEY HULL, 26, OF SUMMERTOWN, RAN OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROAD INTO A DITCH. HULL HIT AN EMBANKMENT CAUSING THE VEHICLE TO ROLL AND EJECT THE DRIVER.

