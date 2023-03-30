A LAWRENCE COUNTY WOMAN FACES DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING A TRAFFIC STOP LAST WEEK IN LAWRENCEBURG. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP ON THURSDAY ON EAST GAINES STREET FOR IMPROPER REGISTRATION. THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS TIMOTHY LLOYD WAS FOUND TO BE DRIVING ON A REVOKED LICENSE. AS LLOYD AND THE PASSENGER, IDENTIFIED AS BARBARA ALEXANDER, EXITED THE VEHICLE, ALEXANDER DROP A BAG THAT CONTAINED APPROX 1.35 GRAMS OF A CRYSTAL WHITE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE. ALEXANDER DENIED KNOWLEGED OF THE NARCOTCS AS DID LLOYD. ALEXANDER DID ADMIT HAVING A GLASS PIPE IN HER POSSESSION. CITATIONS WERE ISSUED AND THE VEHICLE WAS RELEASED TO LLOYD’S MOTHER.
