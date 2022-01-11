LAWRENCE COUNTY’S BOX 50 RESPONDER SERVICES UNIT IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR VOLUNTEERS AND MEMBERS. BOX 50 IS A DEPARTMENT OF VOLUNTEERS DEDICATED TO SERVING THE COUNTY’S FRONT LINE CREWS DURING EMERGENCIES BY PROVIDING ON SCENE REHABILITATION AND LOGISTICAL SUPPORT. APPLICANTS MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE TO BE CONSIDERED AND ALL APPLICANTS ARE SUBJECT TO A BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREENING FOR HIRING PURPOSES. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAW CO BOX 50.
Lawrence County's Box 50 Responder Services Unit Accepting Applications for Members
