LAWRENCEBURG AIRPORT FLY IN WILL BE SATURDAY FROM 7:30 TO 2. THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND AIRPLANE RIDES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. THERE WILL BE ENTERTAINMENT AND A FOOD TRUCK. THE LAWRENCEBURG LAWRENCE COUNTY AIRPORT IS LOCATED 4110 AIRPORT ROAD.
Latest News
- Muscle Shoals Police Department Alerts Public of Scam
- Parks and Recreation Department Cornhole Tournament
- Florence Director of Planning and Community Development Named Planner of the Year
- National Drug Take Back Day Event Locations
- Lawrenceburg Airport Fly In
- Lawrenceburg Community Theatre Announces It's Christmas Y'all
- Drug Take Back Day - Saturday
- Mark Hinkle
Currently in Lawrenceburg
52°
Partly Cloudy
65° / 42°
12 AM
52°
1 AM
51°
2 AM
51°
3 AM
49°
4 AM
49°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
- 37th Annual Tennessee Country Christmas
- Maury County Responders Busy on Monday
- Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
- Series of Vehicle Burglaries Reported in Lawrenceburg
- Catherine Ann Blasingim
- Muscle Shoals Police Department Alerts Public of Scam
- Lawrence Countians Reminded of TEXT MY GOV
- Groundbreaking at UNA Indoor Facility Postponed
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.