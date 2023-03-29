LAWRENCEBURG AMERICAN JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 702 MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BE HAVING A MULTI-EMPLOYER HIRING EVENT ON APRIL 18TH FROM 1 TO 3. SOME OF THE EMPLOYERS TAKING PART IN THE EVENT INCLUDE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM, CABINETS TO GO, RESOURCE MFG, AT HOME HEALTH, UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE AND NHC SCOTT.
Latest News
- Lawrenceburg Firefighters Train on Trench Rescues at Jason Dickey Training Center
- State Rep. Kip Capley Issues Response About the Future of South Central Correctional Facility
- Wayne County Commission Insurance Committee to Meet
- LAWRENCEBURG AMERICAN JOB CENTER MULTI-EMPLOYER HIRING FAIR
- Edith Watson
- Harley Joe Hollingsworth, Sr.
- Lisa Goralcyzk
- Travis Rawdon
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
62° / 37°
9 PM
51°
10 PM
49°
11 PM
47°
12 AM
43°
1 AM
42°
Most Popular
Articles
- Checkpoints planned in Maury and Giles counties
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- LCSO Responds to Possible Overdose
- Tornadoes confirmed in Florence and Fayetteville
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Series of Vandalisms
- Addyson "Addy" Shrader
- Lincoln County hospital sustains storm damage
- Ted Dwayne Watkins
- Tim Harwell
- Strong Storms Leave Damage in North Alabama
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.