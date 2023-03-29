NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG AMERICAN JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 702 MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BE HAVING A MULTI-EMPLOYER HIRING EVENT ON APRIL 18TH FROM 1 TO 3. SOME OF THE EMPLOYERS TAKING PART IN THE EVENT INCLUDE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM, CABINETS TO GO, RESOURCE MFG, AT HOME HEALTH, UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE AND NHC SCOTT.

