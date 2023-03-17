NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG AMERICAN JOB CENTER IS SEEKING A VETERANS OUTREACH SPECIALIST TO WORK WITH VETERANS WITH SIGNIFICANT BARRIERS TO EMPLOYMENT TO DETERMINE JOB READINESS. THEY WILL ALSO CONDUCT EMPLOYERS’ OUTREACH SERVICE TO ASSISST THEM WITH SATISFYING EMPLOYMENT NEEDS AS WELL AS OUTREACH FOR PLACEMENT OF VETERANS. STARTING SALARY IS 3,958 DOLLARS A MONTH WITH BENEFITS. APPLICATIONS MAY BE SUBMITTED ONLINE UNTIL WEDNESDAY.

