NEWS

MONDAY’S PRESIDENT’S DAY HOLIDAY WILL RESULT IN CLOSINGS FOR SOME LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES. THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG’S OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENT'S DAY. RESIDENTS SHOULD NOTE THAT MONDAY’S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL TAKE PLACE ON THURSDAY. PLEASE PUT CARTS OUT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR THURSDAY MORNING PICK UP. THE CITY OF LORETTO OFFICES WILL ALSO BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENT’S DAY. MONDAY’S GARBAGE PICKUP IN LORETTO WILL TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY.

Recommended for you