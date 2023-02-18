MONDAY’S PRESIDENT’S DAY HOLIDAY WILL RESULT IN CLOSINGS FOR SOME LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES. THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG’S OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENT'S DAY. RESIDENTS SHOULD NOTE THAT MONDAY’S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL TAKE PLACE ON THURSDAY. PLEASE PUT CARTS OUT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR THURSDAY MORNING PICK UP. THE CITY OF LORETTO OFFICES WILL ALSO BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENT’S DAY. MONDAY’S GARBAGE PICKUP IN LORETTO WILL TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY.
Lawrenceburg and Loretto city offices closed for President's Day
Latest News
- THP accepts dispatcher applications
- Pulaski board holds work session February 20
- Weather Service confirms three tornado touchdowns
- Lawrenceburg and Loretto city offices closed for President's Day
- UT Southern hosts Fine Arts Showcase February 19
- Danford David Goolsby
- Doris Spears Rogers
- David Crockett State Park Annual Spring Hike Planned
Weather Alert
The following message is transmitted at the request of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Smyth County Sheriff's Office in the state of Virginia for Julia Ashcroft. Julia is a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Julia is believed to have been abducted by Michael Buchanan. Michael Buchanan is a 28-year-old while male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Julia and Michael are believed to be traveling in a 2001 white Ford Econoline with Virginia tag T V 3 9 8 0. If you have seen Julia or Michael, please contact the Smyth County Sheriff's Office at 2 7 6 7 8 3 7 2 0 4 or T B I at 1 8 0 0 T B I F I N D.
Currently in Lawrenceburg
45°
Partly Cloudy
52° / 23°
4 AM
44°
5 AM
42°
6 AM
41°
7 AM
39°
8 AM
42°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Recovered in North Alabama
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Information Surrounding Theft of Trailer
- Winning Lottery Ticket Bought in Lawrenceburg
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Working on Underage Sales
- Death Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County
- Tornado Touches Down in Lawrence County
- School Closings for Thursday
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicant for Child Support Officer
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigation Burglary to a Vehicle
- Hohenwald Police Seek Information Regarding Break In
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.