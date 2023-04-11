NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG BABE RUTH BASEBALL SIGN UPS FOR AGES 13 – 16 WILL BE HELD AT FOX SPORTING GOODS OR WHITE AND BETZ ATTORNEYS AT 22 PUBLIC SQUARE UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023. PARTICIPATION FEE IS $60.00 PER CHILD. BABE RUTH TRY OUTS WILL BE HELD AT THE DENVER TRAPP FIELD AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS ON TUESDAY, MAY 2ND AND WEDNESDAY MAY 3 RD at 5:00 pm. ALL PLAYERS MUST ATTEND AT LEAST ONE SESSION, UNLESS EXCUSED. ANY QUESTIONS SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO ALAN BETZ @ 762 9767 OR DOUG HOWE @ 762-5531.

Recommended for you