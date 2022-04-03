LAWRENCEBURG BABE RUTH BASEBALL SIGN UPS FOR AGES 13 THRU 16 ARE GOING ON NOW AT FOX SPORTING GOODS OR WHITE AND BETZ ATTORNEYS AT 22 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. PARTICIPATION FEE IS $60.00 PER CHILD, $90.00 FOR 2 OR MORE IN THE SAME FAMILY. BABE RUTH TRY OUTS WILL BE HELD AT THE DENVER TRAPP FIELD AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS ON MONDAY, APRIL 25th AND TUESDAY, APRIL 26t h at 5:00 pm. ALL PLAYERS MUST ATTEND AT LEAST ONE SESSION, UNLESS EXCUSED. DEADLINE TO SIGN UP IS APRIL 16TH . ANY QUESTIONS SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO ALAN BETZ @ 931-762-9767 OR DOUG HOWE @ 931-762-5531.
Latest News
