THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Lawrenceburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Scheduled to Meet
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- Lawrenceburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Scheduled to Meet
- Giles County Highway Committee/Budget Committee/Financial Management Meeting Scheduled
- USDA Rural Development Announces Deadline Extension for Funding Applications to Expand Access of High-Speed Internet to Rural America.
- Tennesse Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints This Friday
- Free Monthly Handgun Training Course Hosted by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
- Richard R. Mason
- Larry Dale Long
Currently in Lawrenceburg
75°
Mostly Cloudy
75° / 62°
5 PM
73°
6 PM
72°
7 PM
71°
8 PM
69°
9 PM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.