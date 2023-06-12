Weather Alert

...Patchy, Locally Dense, Fog Possible During Early Morning Hours Today... Patchy fog will continue to form near bodies of water, local lower elevation fog prone locations, and across the Cumberland Plateau Region. Some of this fog could be locally dense, limiting visibilities to one quarter of a mile or less. Please slow down, use low beam headlines, leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you, and leave extra time to get to your destination. Patchy fog, locally dense, should burn off by around 8 AM CDT.