THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON THURSDAY JULY 13TH AT 9 IN THE CITY ADMINISTRATION BUIDLING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE. THE PURPOSE OF THE MEETING IS TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE CONCERNING THE HISTORICAL ZONING REGULATIONS.
Lawrenceburg Board of Mayor and Council to Hold a Public Hearing July 13th
