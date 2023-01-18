THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF UTILITIES IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON JANUARY 26TH. THE BOARD MEETS EACH MONTH TO DISCUSS AND HANDLE ALL BUSINESS THAT PERTAINS TO THE FUNCTIONS OF LAWRENCEBURY UTILITY SYSTEMS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND WILL BE HELD AT 1607 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
66°
Cloudy
67° / 49°
11 PM
66°
12 AM
65°
1 AM
64°
2 AM
61°
3 AM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
- Ethridge leaders to review campground plans
- Lewis County highway checkpoint planned for January 20
- Greg Holt
- Peggy Jo Springer
- David Earl Eldridge
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Lawrence County Sherriff's Office Investigates Vandalism
- Rickey Shaddix
- Giles County Board of Education Accepting Bids
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.