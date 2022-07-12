THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF UTILITIES IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON JULY 28TH. THE BOARD MEETS EACH MONTH TO DISCUSS AND HANDLE ALL BUSINESS THAT PERTAINS TO THE FUNCTIONS OF LAWRENCEBURY UTILITY SYSTEMS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND WILL BE HELD AT 1607 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
