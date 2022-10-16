LUS

THE LAWRENCEBURG BOARD OF UTILITIES IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON OCTOBER 27TH . THE BOARD MEETS EACH MONTH TO DISCUSS AND HANDLE ALL BUSINESS THAT PERTAINS TO THE FUNCTIONS OF LAWRENCEBURY UTILITY SYSTEMS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND WILL BE HELD AT 1607 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

Recommended for you