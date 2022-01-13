THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TODAY. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED AND APPROVED INCLUDING A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A PLAN OF SERVICE FOR THE ANNEXATION OF CERTAIN AREAS BY THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG AND A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING A GRANT APPLICATION UNDER THE TENNESSEE HISTORICAL COMMISSION FEDERAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION FUND FOR A HISTORIC SURVEY OF THE DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES TO REFELCT THE NUMEROUS CHANGES IN THE LAWRENCEBURG COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OVER THE LAST SEVERAL DECADES. A PUBLIC HEARING AND ORDINANCE PERTAINING TO THE REZONING OF CERTAIN PROPERTY ON EAST SIDE OF SPRINGER ROAD AND NORTH SIDE OF EAST GAINES WAS POSTPONED. CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF MARTING LUTHER KING JR’S DAY AND GARBAGE PICKUP FOR MONDAY WILL BE ON THURSDAY. MEMBERS WILL MEET AGAIN IN REGUALAR SESSION ON JANUARY 27TH.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches...with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST Tonight through 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall amounts may be possible in stronger snow bands that could potentially set up across mid state region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
42°
Rain
43° / 39°
2 PM
43°
3 PM
43°
4 PM
44°
5 PM
44°
6 PM
43°
Most Popular
Articles
- Giles County Schools Closed Thursday and Friday due to Widespread Illness
- Tiffany Caitlyn Sutton
- Annual Sunshine Law Notice - City of Lawrenceburg
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Brenda Jane Marston
- Steve Truitt
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Welcomes Two New Members
- Early Saturday Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Franklin Floyd Brewer
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.