CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TODAY. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED AND APPROVED INCLUDING A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A PLAN OF SERVICE FOR THE ANNEXATION OF CERTAIN AREAS BY THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG AND A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING A GRANT APPLICATION UNDER THE TENNESSEE HISTORICAL COMMISSION FEDERAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION FUND FOR A HISTORIC SURVEY OF THE DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES TO REFELCT THE NUMEROUS CHANGES IN THE LAWRENCEBURG COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OVER THE LAST SEVERAL DECADES.  A PUBLIC HEARING AND ORDINANCE PERTAINING TO THE REZONING OF CERTAIN PROPERTY ON EAST SIDE OF SPRINGER ROAD AND NORTH SIDE OF EAST GAINES WAS POSTPONED. CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF MARTING LUTHER KING JR’S DAY AND GARBAGE PICKUP FOR MONDAY WILL BE ON THURSDAY. MEMBERS WILL MEET AGAIN IN REGUALAR SESSION ON JANUARY 27TH.

Recommended for you