THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY HAS CANCELLED. THE BOARD WILL MEET AGAIN IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
