CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSION TODAY. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED A RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE 2022-2023 BUDGET, A RESOLUTION TO ACCEPT THE BID OF ROGERS GROUP FOR RESURFACING, MILLING AND EXCAVATING SOME ON THE DOWNTOWN SQUARE AREA AND A RESOLUTION TO PURCHASE A 2023 FRONTLOAD GARBAGE TRUCK FROM MUNICIPAL EQUIPMENT INC FOR THE SANITIATION DEPARTMENT. THE BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET AGAIN IN REGULAR SESSION ON AUGUST 25TH,

