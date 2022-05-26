THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSION TODAY. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A LENGTHY AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THE ITEMS INLCUDED AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE 2021-2022 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT, AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE PERSONNEL RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG REGARDING BENEFITS AND HOLIDAYS, A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE ALAN BETZ AND CHAD MOORE AS SIGNATORIES ON ACCOUNTS FOR THE CITY AND A RESOLUTION TO APPOINT BLAKE LAY AS THE INTERIM LAWRENCEBURG CITY ADMINISTRATOR AS OF JUNE AND UPON RETIREMENT OF CURRENT CITY ADMINISTRATOR CHRIS SHAFFER. IN ADDITION, THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT GOT PERMISSION TO PURCHASE A 2015 CHEVROLET TRUCK FROM BOBBY NEWTON AUTO SALES. AS A REMINDER CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY. PLEASE NOTE THAT RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON THURSDAY, JUNE 2nd FOLLOWING THE HOLIDAY. PLEASE PUT CARTS OUT EARLY FOR THURSDAY MORNING PICK UP; IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY.
