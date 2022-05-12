CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE BUDGET FOR THE 2021-2022 FISCAL YEAR FOR THE GENERAL FUND AND FOR THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND AN ORDINANCE TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO AUDIT ACCOUNTS ITH THE ACCOUNTING FIRM OF BLANKENSHIP CPA FOR THE PERIOD OF JULY 1ST 2021 TO JUNE 30TH, 2022. THE COUNCIL WILL MEET AGAIN IN REGULAR SESSION ON MAY 26TH.

